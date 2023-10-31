RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


There's a spirited book launch in December
October 31, 2023  13:32
Rediff.com contributor and senior journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya's new book is set to be launched. Called SPOOKED!, the book is a collection of Bollywood's true-life paranormal encounters. The book will be launched next month. 
