RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Terror threats haven't ended in JK: Outgoing DGP
October 31, 2023  19:33
image
Conspiracies and terror threats have not ended in Jammu and Kashmir, and this is the time to safeguard peace, the Union territory's outgoing police chief Dilbag Singh said Tuesday. 
 
In his farewell speech at a function in Zewan, he said the security forces have been successful in achieving peace in the Union territory to a large extent.   

"We have been successful to a large extent in achieving peace. But it is not enough. What is needed is that peace should be maintained. This is the time to safeguard peace. The conspiracies have not ended and terror threats have not stopped. We have to remain alert and work together," he told officers and personnel of the police, army, and central paramilitary forces.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed as an interim DGP in September 2018 but was made the full-time police chief a month later. He is being replaced by the special director general of police R R Swain. 

Singh, who was presented with a guard of honour, said, "When I was assigned the post of the DGP, I felt there were more capable persons than me. But I thank God for getting this opportunity to lead the brave force and its officers," he said, adding the force has witnessed many phases from unrest to terror but has prevailed. 

He said his five-year tenure as the police chief began when the atmosphere in the erstwhile state was disappointing. 

Referring to slain militant commanders Riyaz Naikoo, Zakir Musa, and Burhan Wani, as well as late separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mohammad Sehrai, Singh said JK police through its bravery improved the atmosphere. 

There was a time when SPOs were announcing resignations as (militant) commanders were threatening them to leave their jobs, he said. 

"But JK Police ended that era of disappointment and made way for the return of those hundreds of SPOs. Police with bravery wiped those elements inimical to the peace and to the people," he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Take my phone, I don't care: Rahul on snooping row
Take my phone, I don't care: Rahul on snooping row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that people in his office, several party and other opposition leaders have been sent a warning by Apple of state-sponsored attackers targeting their phone, and alleged that as soon as the...

FIDE Grand Chess: Vidit crushes Niemann to jump into lead
FIDE Grand Chess: Vidit crushes Niemann to jump into lead

Vidit Gujrathi crashed through the defences of Hans Moke Niemann of the United States to join the leaders' pack on 4.5 points.

Mahua Moitra agrees to appear before LS ethics panel on Nov 2, but...
Mahua Moitra agrees to appear before LS ethics panel on Nov 2, but...

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 in the cash-for-query case, but asserted that she should be allowed to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani,...

Recovering Williamson doubtful for South Africa clash
Recovering Williamson doubtful for South Africa clash

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson fractured his thumb during a match against Bangladesh.

Oppn leaders claim Apple alerted them to State-sponsored attack on iPhones
Oppn leaders claim Apple alerted them to State-sponsored attack on iPhones

At least four Opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "State-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances