Security increased at RSS HQ following blasts in Kerala
October 31, 2023  17:09
image
Security at the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur has been beefed up following the blasts in Kerala, a senior police official said on Tuesday.
  
Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar held a meeting of top officials on Monday evening and directed them to tighten the security at sensitive locations in the city including the RSS headquarters in Mahal area, he said. 

Three people were killed and several injured in the blasts at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's witnesses in Kalamassery near Kochi on Sunday. -- PTI 
