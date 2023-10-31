SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging various UAPA provisions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea challenging various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.





A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi also said it would hear similar petitions on the issue on November 22.





The top court said it would also hear Khalid's plea seeking bail in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020 on the same date.





"Let them all be taken together," the bench said.





Supreme Court judge Prashant Kumar Mishra had on August 9 recused himself from hearing Khalid's plea.





Khalid's petition challenging the October 18, 2022 order of the Delhi High Court, which had rejected his bail plea in the matter, had come up for hearing before a bench of justices A S Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra.





The high court had rejected Khalid's bail plea, saying he was in constant touch with other co-accused and the allegations against him were prima facie true.





The high court had also said the actions of the accused prima facie qualified as "terrorist act" under the UAPA.





Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the UAPA and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.





The violence had erupted during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). -- PTI