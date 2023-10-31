RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ratan Tata refutes claims that he offered cash prize to Afghanistan cricket player
October 31, 2023  01:19
Industrialist Ratan Tata on Monday said that he has no connection with cricket while refuting claims that he has offered cash prize to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. 

In a post on micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Tata said: "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players." 

He further said: "I have no connection to cricket whatsoever." 

"Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Tata noted. 

His statement came in response to widespread WhatsApp forwards claiming that he had pledged to give a specific cash award to Khan. -- PTI
