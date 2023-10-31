Pro-Maratha activiists burn tyres on Mumbai-Bangalore highway





Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests in different parts of the state seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.





"A group of protesters blocked the road at Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway this afternoon, shouted slogans and set seven to eight tyres on fire," an official from Sinhgad Road police station said.





The movement of vehicles was initially stopped in both lanes and was partially restored later, he said.





The police, meanwhile, have beefed up security outside the houses and offices of politicians belonging to the Maratha community in Pune.





"We have increased security outside the houses and offices of political leaders belonging to the Maratha community," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Raja Ramaswami said.





Several organisations held agitations in support of the Maratha quota in different parts of the city.





The Maratha quota agitation has turned violent at several places in the state with protesters vandalising the houses of politicians from the ruling parties in different parts of the state.





A curfew has been imposed in Dharashiv district and parts of Beed district after large-scale violence and arson.





Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been continuing his indefinite fast in support of the reservation demand at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25.

