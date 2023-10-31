RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Police head constable shot dead by terrorists in JK
October 31, 2023  20:37
Representative image
A policeman was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 
 
Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence at Kralpora in Pattan area of the district, the officials said.

They said Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley. 

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day. -- PTI
