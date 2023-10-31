RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Palestine flag flashed during Pak-B'desh WC match
October 31, 2023  23:33
Representative image
Representative image
A group of supporters purportedly waved Palestine flag and launched a 'Free Palestine' campaign on the sidelines of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match at Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.
   
In a video and photograph that went viral on social media, three people were seen flashing the Palestine flag by climbing on a dais.
 
There has been no official word from the ICC, but according to reports the local authorities have detained four persons in connection with the incident.
 
It's not clear whether the supporters were from Bangladesh or India. Thousands of Bangladeshi fans had travelled to the city to watch the match.
 
The nationalities of the detained persons are not known.
 
The match witnessed an official attendance of 27,940 in the 67,000-capacity Eden Gardens. Bangladesh endured a second straight defeat at Eden Gardens to be knocked out of the World Cup.
 
Opting to bat, Bangladesh were bundled out for 204 in 45.1 before Pakistan cruised to a seven-wicket win.
 
The incident has come to light in the wake of Israel's offensive on Gaza strip following Hamas' attack on Israel. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

J-K cop shot dead by terrorists outside his house
J-K cop shot dead by terrorists outside his house

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley.

Amid strain ties with India, Canada's FM says...
Amid strain ties with India, Canada's FM says...

Joly said that Ottawa stands by its decision to inform Canadians about the allegations surrounding the killing of Nijjar, but remains engaged with the Indian government on the issue.

Recovering Williamson ruled out of South Africa clash
Recovering Williamson ruled out of South Africa clash

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson fractured his thumb during a match against Bangladesh.

Prez terminates Army Major over security norms breach
Prez terminates Army Major over security norms breach

The sources said the President, who is also the supreme commander of the three services, signed the order terminating the services of the Major around a week ago while exercising powers under the Army Act, 1950.

Manipur police commandos ambushed after cop's death
Manipur police commandos ambushed after cop's death

The injured were later safely evacuated to Imphal for treatment. Condition of the one of them is serious, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances