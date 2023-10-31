RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Onion prices surge, touch Rs 78 per kg in Delhi
October 31, 2023  00:44
File image
Onion prices remained at a high level in the national capital on Monday and was ruling at an average price of Rs 78 per kilogram in the retail market, according to government data. 

However, the all-India average price of onion was at around Rs 50.35 per kg while the maximum rate was Rs 83 per kg and modal price was at Rs 60 per kg, as per the data compiled by the department of consumer affairs. 

The minimum rate is Rs 17 per kg. Local vendors are selling onions at Rs 80 per kg while the key kitchen item is available at Rs 75 per kg on e-commerce portals Bigbasket and Otipy. 

On Saturday, the Centre imposed a Minimum Export Price of $800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 to boost availability of the vegetable in the domestic market. 

The $800 per tonne MEP translates into about Rs 67 per kg. 

The MEP is there for all varieties of onion except Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions, and for cut, sliced or broken in powder forms. Besides, the Centre has announced that it would procure an additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer, over and above the 5 lakh tonnes already procured. -- ANI
