Markets snap two-day gain, settle lower





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 237.72 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 63,874.93. During the day, it fell 300.12 points or 0.46 per cent to 63,812.53. The Nifty dipped 61.30 points or 0.32 per cent to 19,079.60.





Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Nestle and Power Grid were the major gainers. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices snapped two days of rally to settle lower on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Besides, investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.