Maratha quota: Shinde calls all-party meet tomorrow
October 31, 2023  20:05
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state. 
  
Shinde will apprise opposition leaders of the government's plans to handle the situation and seek their support, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office.

While quota activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast has entered the 7th day, incidents of violence were witnessed in many parts of the state in the last two days.

State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down have been imposed in parts of Beed where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters.

The CM has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation. -- PTI
