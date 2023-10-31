Kharge, Rahul asked for my forgiveness: Pilot





The Congress last week released its second list of 43 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding 35 sitting MLAs, including 15 state ministers, and former chief secretary Niranjan Arya.





Two ministers who raised the banner of revolt with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot during the political crisis also find their names in the list.

While campaigning in Tonk, Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot speaks on the issues between him and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Sachin Pilot says, "Khargeji and Rahul Gandhiji said to me, 'Sachin Pilotji forgive us, forget it and move ahead... And all of us have moved on... The party will take a proper decision at the proper time..."