Israeli troops expanding into N Gaza: IDF





Conricus says Israeli forces are being supported by a lot of firepower and intelligence and attacks on Hamas are taking place from the ground and from the air.





Conricus adds the IDF is "striking all parts of the Gaza strip", and focusing their attacks on northern Gaza -- which he says is the "centre of gravity of Hamas".

IDF spokesman Colonel Jonathan Conricus says that Israeli troops are "slowly and meticulously" expanding their operations in northern Gaza.