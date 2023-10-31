RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Indira played politics with the ease of a sleepwalker'
October 31, 2023  10:43
image
'She was once asked what the secret to political leadership was and she said it was the ability to like all kinds of people.' 
Sagarika Ghose tells Rediff.com's Nikhil Lakshman that Indira Gandhi may have left India had Lal Bahadur Shastri not died suddenly in Tashkent in January 1966, a death which led the Congress Syndicate to opt for someone they mistakenly assumed was a 'goongi gudiya' (dumb doll) rather than the obstinate Morarji Desai.
Read the 2017 interview here. 
