RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IMD predicts warmer November amid intensifying El Nino conditions
October 31, 2023  17:22
image
Above-normal minimum temperatures are expected in most parts of India in November, barring some areas in the northwest and west-central regions, amid strengthening El Nino conditions, the IMD said on Tuesday.
 
At a press conference, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said rainfall over the country as a whole in November is most likely to be normal -- 77-123 per cent of the long-period average.

Above-normal rainfall is likely over some areas of the southernmost parts of peninsular India, most parts of northwest India, and many parts of east-central, east and northeast India, he said.

EI Nino conditions are prevailing over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean and positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean. The latest global forecasts indicate that the El Nino conditions are likely to continue during the season and positive IOD conditions are likely to weaken during the coming months, the IMD said.

Mohapatra, however, said models suggest that El Nino conditions are unlikely to continue into the next monsoon season.

El Nino conditions -- the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America -- are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.

Indian Ocean Dipole is defined as the difference in the sea surface temperatures between the western parts of the Indian Ocean near Africa and the eastern parts of the ocean near Indonesia. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Dhanush The Right Choice To Play Ilaiyaraja?
Is Dhanush The Right Choice To Play Ilaiyaraja?

The project will commence shooting in mid-2024.

Chandrababu Naidu gets bail, walks out of jail after 53 days
Chandrababu Naidu gets bail, walks out of jail after 53 days

Scores of TDP leaders and supporters burst into celebrations across the state on the release of their leader.

Shreyas Iyer works overtime to solve short ball woes
Shreyas Iyer works overtime to solve short ball woes

Shreyas Iyer trained hard in the nets with the aim of overcoming his longstanding struggles ahead of the World Cup game against Sri Lanka.

US to build new powerful nuclear bomb: Report
US to build new powerful nuclear bomb: Report

The United States Department of Defence has announced that it will pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, designated the B61-13, pending Congressional authorisation and appropriation.

Apple advisory in 150 nations: Govt on 'hacking' row
Apple advisory in 150 nations: Govt on 'hacking' row

In his post, Vaishnaw said Apple has also claimed that Apple IDs are securely encrypted on devices, making it extremely difficult to access or identify them without the user's explicit permission.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances