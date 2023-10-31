RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC adjourns hearing in Gyanvapi case till Nov 8
October 31, 2023  00:45
The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing till November 8 on a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which has challenged the maintainability of a suit seeking restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists in Varanasi. 

When the case was taken up, the court was told by the AIMC that it had filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court against the order of the chief justice of the high court to withdraw the case from a single-judge bench that had been hearing the matter since 2021. 

The apex court has fixed November 6 for hearing the matter, Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar was informed after which he adjourned the hearing on the AIMC's plea till November 8. 

The AIMC has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court in which the plaintiff had sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists. 

The petition also challenges a Varanasi court direction to the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. 

The order was passed on April 8, 2021. -- PTI
