HC adjourns hearing in Gyanvapi case till Nov 8





When the case was taken up, the court was told by the AIMC that it had filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court against the order of the chief justice of the high court to withdraw the case from a single-judge bench that had been hearing the matter since 2021.





The apex court has fixed November 6 for hearing the matter, Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar was informed after which he adjourned the hearing on the AIMC's plea till November 8.





The AIMC has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court in which the plaintiff had sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.





The petition also challenges a Varanasi court direction to the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.





The order was passed on April 8, 2021. -- PTI

