Fighting for statehood, won't go to UT's assembly: Omar

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he is fighting for the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, and it is not necessary that "I have to go to the assembly" to wage this struggle.





Speaking to reporters in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara, he said there are other platforms outside the assembly to fight for the rights of the people.

"I have said this before that I will not go to the UT's assembly," he said, when asked about his earlier remarks that he would not contest the assembly polls as long as J-K was a union territory.

"So, I have not said something new. I stand by my word. I am fighting for statehood, article 370, pride and dignity of the people, and for such a fight, it is not necessary that I have to go to the assembly. I can fight from outside the assembly. There are many platforms where I can fight such a fight," he said.





Among other issues, he called for a probe into the claims by several opposition leaders that they received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones.





Abdullah said Israeli software Pegasus had been used in the country before as well to snoop on people.





"The (latest) allegations did not come from the MPs. They have received a warning from Apple, which has told them that attempts were being made illegally by state actors to infiltrate their phones. There should be an investigation into it because before also, Israeli software Pegasus has been sold to this country and it was used in this country to snoop on people," he said.





The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said Apple should share all the details "and after investigation, all the facts be brought before the public". -- PTI