Ex-babu refuses to share lift with dog in Noida, assaulted
October 31, 2023  18:22
Representational image
Representational image
Residents of a posh society, including a retired IAS officer, fought over a pet dog being taken in a lift by one of them, police officials said Tuesday.  

While no FIR has been launched in the case, local police personnel had rushed to the society in Sector 108 to probe the matter on Monday night.

A purported footage of the incident that took place around 9 pm also surfaced on social media, showing the two sides engaging in an argument, and the retired bureaucrat being assaulted.

"A woman resident of the society and her minor daughter along with their pet dog were inside the lift. When the lift reached the ground floor, and an elderly couple, including a former IAS officer, wanted to get in but he objected to the pet dog being in the same lift," a police officer said.        

"An argument broke out between the two sides, and then the woman tried to snatch the retired IAS officer's phone. Reacting to it, the man raised his hand at the woman," the officer said.

The woman asked the daughter to call her father who shortly arrived at the spot, and started beating the ex-IAS officer, police said. A private security official of the society rushed to the site, and saved the elderly officer even as some more people arrived near the lift, according to the police.          

Officials of the local Sector 39 police station said they reached the society after being alerted, and the matter was resolved with both parties reaching a compromise.

"Both the sides have decided not to take any legal action against each other, and have given a written submission for their decision," the officer added.
