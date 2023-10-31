RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC bars 5-state exit polls till 6.30 pm on Nov 30
October 31, 2023  20:27
Representational image. Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notification banning conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7 am of November 7 and 6.30 pm of November 30 when five states go for assembly elections. 

While polling will be held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, voting will take place in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana on November 7, November 17, November 25 and November 30 respectively. 

Citing provisions of the electoral law, the EC noted that "any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both". 

It notified the period between 7 am on November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and 6.30 pm on November 30, 2023 (Thursday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the five elections and assembly by election in Nagaland, shall be prohibited.
