DGCA bars pilots from using mouthwash before flight
October 31, 2023  15:55
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has barred pilots and other crew members from using substances such as mouthwash, tooth gel or any such product with alcoholic content as it could result in positive results during a breath analyser test. 

 The aviation regulator issued revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption. 

 Under revised guidelines operators other than the scheduled operators, each flight crew and cabin crew of all flights originating from India shall be subjected to a pre-flight breath-analyzer examination at the first departure airport during a flight duty period. However, where infrastructure does not exist, the flight crew and cabin crew shall undergo post-flight breath-analyzer examination. 

In case the flight crew and cabin crew are away from the base station for more than two days and operate a flight from there, the operator shall provide a facility for the conduct of their pre-flight breath-analyzer examination.

 "No crew member shall consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel or any such product which has alcoholic content. This may result in a positive breath analyser test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment," it read. 

 Further, operators shall make available at least two serviceable breath-analyzer equipment fuel cell technology based, capable of giving accurate digital value up to three decimal places with a memory to store and recall at least the last 1000 records, reads the revised guidelines.-- ANI
