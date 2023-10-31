Cousins Rahul, Varun remember Indira today





"My strength, my grandmother! I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart," Rahul Gandhi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).





Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tribute to Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in the national capital.





Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi remembered his grandmother saying that she was truly the 'Mother of the Nation'.





"Salute to my grandmother, late Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary, who was a symbol of unmatched courage and struggle and the pioneer of democratic socialism," Varun Gandhi posted on X.





"Along with the determination to make tough decisions, you also had a very simple and gentle tenderness of motherhood. You are truly the 'Mother of the Nation'", he added.

