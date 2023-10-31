RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandrababu Naidu gets bail, walks out of jail
October 31, 2023  17:26
image
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday evening, hours after the Andhra Pradesh high court granted him temporary bail in the AP Skill Development case. 

Naidu, who spent 53 days in the jail, walked out at 4.20 pm to a rousing reception by his family, party leaders and supporters. 

The former CM met Hindupur MLA and brother-in-law N Balakrishna, his daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani and hugged TDP state president K Atchen Naidu. 

Several party supporters waved TDP flags and welcomed Naidu outside the prison. 

Scores of TDP leaders and supporters burst into celebrations across the state on the release of their leader. 

Following his release, the former CM is expected to reach his Andhra Pradesh residence at Undavalli in Guntur district by 9:20 pm.
