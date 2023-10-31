Chandrababu Naidu gets bail, walks out of jail





Naidu, who spent 53 days in the jail, walked out at 4.20 pm to a rousing reception by his family, party leaders and supporters.





The former CM met Hindupur MLA and brother-in-law N Balakrishna, his daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani and hugged TDP state president K Atchen Naidu.





Several party supporters waved TDP flags and welcomed Naidu outside the prison.





Scores of TDP leaders and supporters burst into celebrations across the state on the release of their leader.





Following his release, the former CM is expected to reach his Andhra Pradesh residence at Undavalli in Guntur district by 9:20 pm.

