BJP on phone hacking: Govt has no other work?
October 31, 2023  12:48
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Supreme Court Advocate Nalin Kohli replied to the opposition's claim of their phones being hacked by the Centre and said, "How can we assume that the Government of India has done this?"

Multiple political leaders have alleged that their Apple devices have been the victim of alleged hacking. The leaders shared the screenshot of the warning received on their Apple devices.

Speaking to ANI BJP leader Nalin Kohli said "There are very serious allegations against Mahua Moitra. For that, she will also have to go before the Parliament's Ethics Committee and have to answer. Was her email address used to harm one business and benefit another? These are all serious allegations. Now she is talking about phone hacking. If someone tries to hack, a notification comes immediately on the phone. How can we assume that the Government of India has done this? On what basis is she saying this?"

"This is an attempt to divert attention. Also, it is possible that she herself tried to hack her phone? This may also be possible," Nalin Kohli added.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha also got the alleged hacking notification on his phone and claimed that this was an attack on the people of India.
