Apple warns Oppn leaders their phones hacked by...





Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.





PTI reached out to Apple for comments on the matter but there was no immediate response. "Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia -- get a life. Adani and PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you," Moitra said sharing the screenshots.





Tagging Chaturvedi to the post, she claimed that three other leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance have received similar messages. Chaturvedi also shared a similar screenshot which she claimed to have received from Apple and said, "Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention".





Replying to Moitra's post, she said, "So not just me but also @MahuaMoitra has received this warning from Apple. Will @HMOIndia investigate?" Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also shared a post about him receiving a similar message.





"Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?" he said on X, tagging the Prime Minister's Office, the Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.





Khera also shared a screenshot of a similar message on X and said, "Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?" The message shared by the MPs stated, "ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone".

At least four opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.