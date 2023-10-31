RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Apple row: Mahua to ask Speaker to protect Oppn MPs
October 31, 2023  15:19
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she will be writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to follow Raj Dharma to protect opposition MPs over the purported warning by Apple of state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" her iPhone. 

 She also urged Birla to summon the Union Home Ministry officials over the issue. In a post on X, Moitra said, "Writing officially to @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota requesting he follow RajDharma to protect Opposition MPs & summon @HMOIndia officials ASAP on our phones/email being hacked. Privileges Committee needs to take this up. @AshwiniVaishnaw this is a real breach you need to worry about." 

 She also compared the situation to the Emergency period experienced by the country in 1975. Besides Moitra, several other opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera reported receiving messages from Apple on Tuesday, cautioning them about "state-sponsored attackers attempting remote compromises" on their iPhones. 

 They subsequently shared screenshots of these warnings on their social media platforms. When contacted by PTI, Apple did not issue an immediate response regarding the matter. PTI
