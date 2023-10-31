RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Apple must clarify: BJP on hacking of Oppn phones
October 31, 2023  13:39
Shashi Tharoor is one of the Oppn leaders who received a message from Apple
Shashi Tharoor is one of the Oppn leaders who received a message from Apple
The BJP on Tuesday said it is for Apple to clarify the alerts it has sent to several people, including opposition leaders, about "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and rejected the allegations against the government as "baseless and false". 

 Party leader and former Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that instead of levelling allegations against the government, these leaders should take up the matter with Apple and file FIRs. 

 He, however, cited his experience to claim that no telephone company does something like this and goes to CERT-In, an emergency response team, first to look into the matter. Asked about the opposition leaders' charge, Prasad shot back, "It is for Apple to clarify. They should file an FIR if they have any problem. Who is stopping them?" 

 He recalled the controversy over the alleged use of Pegasus malware to hack into the phones of certain people, including opposition leaders, and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had refused to deposit his iPhone before a committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the matter.

 Several opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they had received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted purported screenshots of the message on their X handles. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the message from Apple on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Take my phone, I don't care: Rahul on snooping row
Take my phone, I don't care: Rahul on snooping row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that people in his office, several party and other opposition leaders have been sent a warning by Apple of state-sponsored attackers targeting their phone, and alleged that as soon as the...

A Jhalak Of Malaika
A Jhalak Of Malaika

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is all set to premiere on November 11, and the shooting has started.

Mahua Moitra drops media houses as parties in court plea
Mahua Moitra drops media houses as parties in court plea

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday sought to delete as parties several media houses from her plea before the Delhi high court against circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

Reserve Bank of India may conduct OMO auction in first week of Nov
Reserve Bank of India may conduct OMO auction in first week of Nov

Bond market participants expect an open market operation (OMO) auction in the first week of November as the banking system liquidity is expected to ease on the back of government spending and maturity of bonds. According to market...

Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chips to be available in India from Nov 7
Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chips to be available in India from Nov 7

Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops and iMac with M3 chipsets will be available across 27 countries, including India, from November 7 onwards, according to an official statement. The company announced the launch of three M3 chipset models...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances