Apple has no clear info on alerts it sent: Vaishnaw

Apple has no clear info on alerts it sent: VaishnawOctober 31, 2023 14:59
Ashwini Vaishnaw
On Apple's 'state-sponsored attack' message to some Opposition members, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The government is concerned about this issue and it will go to the bottom of it. There are some compulsive critics in the country. These people can't see the development of the country because when their family was in power they only thought about themselves. Apple has issued this advisory in 150 countries.
"From the mail sent by from Apple, it can be understood that they have no clear information, they have sent alerts on the basis of an estimate. This is vague. Apple has released a clarification that the allegations by compulsive critics are not true. The people who cannot see the growth of the country are doing destructive politics..."
At least four Opposition leaders today claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "State-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.
TOP STORIES
Gig workers in e-commerce companies yet to get platform to voice concerns
Gig workers in e-commerce firms are yet to find satisfactory channels to voice their concerns as none of the 12 major e-commerce platforms have recognised any collective body of workers, Fairwork India said in its latest report released...