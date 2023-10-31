Apple has no clear info on alerts it sent: Vaishnaw





"From the mail sent by from Apple, it can be understood that they have no clear information, they have sent alerts on the basis of an estimate. This is vague. Apple has released a clarification that the allegations by compulsive critics are not true. The people who cannot see the growth of the country are doing destructive politics..."





At least four Opposition leaders today claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "State-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.





Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.

On Apple's 'state-sponsored attack' message to some Opposition members, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The government is concerned about this issue and it will go to the bottom of it. There are some compulsive critics in the country. These people can't see the development of the country because when their family was in power they only thought about themselves. Apple has issued this advisory in 150 countries.