RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Apple has no clear info on alerts it sent: Vaishnaw
October 31, 2023  14:59
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw
On Apple's 'state-sponsored attack' message to some Opposition members, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The government is concerned about this issue and it will go to the bottom of it. There are some compulsive critics in the country. These people can't see the development of the country because when their family was in power they only thought about themselves. Apple has issued this advisory in 150 countries.

"From the mail sent by from Apple, it can be understood that they have no clear information, they have sent alerts on the basis of an estimate. This is vague. Apple has released a clarification that the allegations by compulsive critics are not true. The people who cannot see the growth of the country are doing destructive politics..."

At least four Opposition leaders today claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "State-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gig workers in e-commerce companies yet to get platform to voice concerns
Gig workers in e-commerce companies yet to get platform to voice concerns

Gig workers in e-commerce firms are yet to find satisfactory channels to voice their concerns as none of the 12 major e-commerce platforms have recognised any collective body of workers, Fairwork India said in its latest report released...

Apple on snooping row: Can't say it's state sponsored
Apple on snooping row: Can't say it's state sponsored

iPhone-maker Apple Inc on Tuesday said it does not attribute threat notifications, such as the ones received by some MPs belonging to Opposition parties, to any specific state-sponsored attackers and that it cannot provide information on...

Jia Plays A Dangerously White Game
Jia Plays A Dangerously White Game

When Jia Shankar hits the ramp, expect her to bring some drama.

US to build new power nuclear bomb: Report
US to build new power nuclear bomb: Report

The United States Department of Defence has announced that it will pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, designated the B61-13, pending Congressional authorisation and appropriation.

Mizo Voters Signal Change On Horizon
Mizo Voters Signal Change On Horizon

For the Mizo people, tribal and family identity are important. But so are jobs, farmers' access to markets, roads, and health facilities for a young population where drugs are a big affliction.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances