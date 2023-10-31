RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All railway tracks operational after AP accident
October 31, 2023  10:30
All three lines affected by the train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train operations, according to railway officials.

"Middle line fit for train operations at 11.29 pm, last night after track and overhead equipment works. The first train on the middle line passed the affected area at 0055hrs (12.55a.m) last night." stated the railway release.

Earlier, the first coaching train passed in Upline at 1436hrs (02.36 pm) and in Down Line, the first goods train passed at 14:25hrs (02.25 pm), yesterday. Now, all the three lines between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train movement.

The death toll in the train collision in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 14 in Vizianagaram district, police said.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway said that the rescue operation is over and the focus has now shifted to track restoration work.
