Virat's birthday: CAB plans to distribute 70K 'Kohli Masks' for Eden spectators
October 30, 2023  23:39
image
Around 70,000 supporters will be provided with free 'Virat Kohli masks' to cheer the ace batter on his 35th birthday, which coincides with India's World Cup game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5. 

To mark 'King Kohli's' birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made the grand plan to distribute Kohli masks among the spectators. 

The match is set to be a full house with all the tickets sold out much in advance. 

Apart from distributing masks, the CAB has plan to have a cake-cutting ceremony before the start of the match and felicitate Kohli with a memento. 

"We hope to get an approval from the ICC on this. We want to make the day special for Virat," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata. 

"We want every fan in the stadium wearing Kohli masks as he walks in. We plan to distribute about 70,000 masks on that day." -- PTI
