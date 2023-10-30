RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case: Accused sent to 3-day police custody
October 30, 2023  20:09
A Chennai court on Monday granted police three days' custody of Karukka Vinoth, who has been arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb outside the main gate of Raj Bhavan in Chennai last week. 

The fourth metropolitan magistrate, Saidapet remanded Vinoth on an application filed by the police. 

Vinoth was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail that fell outside the Raj Bhavan main gate. 

A Molotov cocktail is an incendiary device, usually filled with petrol, and a piece of cloth is used as a wick to light it. 

Vinoth already has a number of cases pending against him. -- PTI
