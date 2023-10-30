TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case: Accused sent to 3-day police custody





The fourth metropolitan magistrate, Saidapet remanded Vinoth on an application filed by the police.





Vinoth was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail that fell outside the Raj Bhavan main gate.





A Molotov cocktail is an incendiary device, usually filled with petrol, and a piece of cloth is used as a wick to light it.





Vinoth already has a number of cases pending against him. -- PTI

A Chennai court on Monday granted police three days' custody of Karukka Vinoth, who has been arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb outside the main gate of Raj Bhavan in Chennai last week.