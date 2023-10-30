Suspected Maoists fire gunshots at forest officials in north Kerala





He said no casualties were reported in the incident that occurred near Ambalappara camp around noon.





The official said the Maoists, who ran away after seeing the forest watchers, fired gunshots at them.





More details are awaited, the officer said. -- PTI

Suspected Maoists allegedly fired gunshots at a small group of forest officials in an area under Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in this north Kerala district on Monday, a forest officer said.