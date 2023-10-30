Sikh turban does not mean terrorism: NYC mayor





He also gave a clarion call for educating people about Sikhism. "You are not about terror; you are about protector. That is what needs to be taught throughout this entire city. Our young people need to know that, our adults need to know that," Adams said while addressing members of the Sikh community at the Baba Makhan Shah Lubana





Sikh Center in the Queens neighbourhood of South Richmond Hill. Describing the Sikh community as an anchor in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood, Adams said: "Your turban does not mean terrorism. It means protecting, it means community, it means family, it means faith, it means city, it means us coming together. We will change the dialogue and narrative with you. We can do it together."





Adams and New York State Assembly woman Jenifer Rajkumar met and addressed members of the Sikh community here Sunday, in the wake of recent incidents of hate crime and assault against Sikhs.





On October 15, a 19-year-old Sikh boy was attacked by Christopher Philippeaux, 26, while he was riding the bus in Richmond Hill. Philippeaux punched the Sikh teenager in the back of the head, tried to knock off his turban and told him, "We don't wear that in this country".





Philippeaux has been charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Within days of this assault, 66-year-old Jasmer Singh was attacked when his car collided with another vehicle.





The driver of the other car, 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin, allegedly punched the elderly Sikh man three times in the head and face and Singh later succumbed to his injuries. Describing the attack against Singh as a violent senseless act, Adams said Jasmer should still be with us.





"He should still be with his son. He should still be living out the American dream, watching his son, who's now an immigration attorney. "He should still be part of this community. That dream turned into a nightmare the other day when his life was taken from us prematurely," Adams said, flanked by Singh's son Subeg Singh Multani and other members of the Sikh community.





Describing Sikhs as protectors of society, Rajkumar asserted that the hateful targeting of Sikhs is "not acceptable and perpetrators of such violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law. -- PTI

