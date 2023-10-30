RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC to hear plea challenging HC order in Shahi Idgah dispute on Nov 10
October 30, 2023  19:33
The Supreme Court said on Monday it will hear on November 10 a petition challenging an order of the Allahabad high court which had transferred to itself all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before a Mathura court. 

The plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the May 26 order of the high court came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. 

The apex court had on October 3 asked the registrar of the high court to place before it the requisite information about all suits which were to be transferred pursuant to the May 26 order. 

During the brief hearing on Monday, the bench was informed that an affidavit has been filed on behalf of the high court. 

"We would like to go through the same. We would like to see what the high court says," the apex court bench said. 

It posted the matter for hearing on November 10. 

While hearing the matter in July, the apex court had said, "On hearing counsel for parties, we consider it appropriate that the registrar of the high court should forward to us as to what are the suits which are sought to be consolidated by the impugned order as there appears to be a little generality to the directions issued." -- PTI
