SC directs Sisodia's trial to end in eight months
October 30, 2023  11:00
image
The Supreme Court dismisses the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court directs to conclude the trial in the case in six to eight months. 

The SC says if the trial proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again at a later stage. It also notes the aspects regarding the transfer of money trail of Rs 338 crores is tentatively established. 
