Revealed: Wipro's big plans for AI...





"In the next six months, 100 per cent of our solutions and offerings will be AI-embedded. This is what we call AI-first. Every practice, every service line, inside the organisation will be embedding AI into all the solutions we have," Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD, Wipro told Business Standard.





Wipro is seeing a significant uptick in the number of AI-led deals. For the July-September quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24), it signed large deals worth a total contract value (TCV) of $1.3 billion, the highest in 9 quarters.





While the company did not specify what percentage of these deals are driven by AI, Delaporte said: "We have observed that between this quarter and the previous, the number of AI-led deals have doubled. It is still modest in volume. But the speed at which it is progressing is remarkable."





Currently, Wipro is seeing rapid adoption of AI in sectors like healthcare, consumer, and financial services, with hi-tech and utilities following closely.





Earlier this year, Wipro committed to invest $1 billion in advancing its AI capabilities over the next three years. It also launched Wipro ai360, an AI-first innovation ecosystem with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.





In August, Wipro launched a new centre of excellence (CoE) on generative AI (GenAI) in partnership with IIT-Delhi. The CoE will serve as an R&D hub where the teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, machine learning, and other technologies.





-- Ayushman Baruah/Business Standard

