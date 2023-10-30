Quota row: Shinde Sena's Hingoli, Nashik MPs quit





Hingoli MP Hemant Patil submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha secretariat in New Delhi on Monday, while Nashik MP Hemant Godse sent his resignation letter to CM Shinde.





"As Lok Sabha Speaker was not present in his office, my resignation letter was submitted to the office secretary. I have also received an acknowledgement," Patil told a Marathi news channel in New Delhi.





Notably, he decided to step down when he was stopped by agitators in Yavatmal who asked him to clarify his stand on the reservation demand.





Patil drafted his resignation letter on the spot and handed it over to the agitators.





In Nashik, Shiv Sena MP Godse drafted his resignation letter when Maratha protesters observing a fast asked him to clarify his position on the issue.





He sent the resignation letter to CM Shinde and appealed to him to grant reservation to the Maratha community as soon as possible. -- PTI

