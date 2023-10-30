President Murmu's two-day visit to Ladakh begins on Tuesday





She will attend the foundation day celebrations of UT Ladakh at Leh on Tuesday.





The President will visit Siachen Base Camp and interact with troops on Wednesday.





The same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Leh too.





The President will also interact with members of SHGs and local tribals during her visit.

President Droupadi Murmu will begin her two-day visit to Ladakh Tuesday, said a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.