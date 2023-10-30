RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Payment gateway case: 2 held from Mumbai, total arrests reach nine
October 30, 2023  23:21
Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged hacking of a payment gateway resulting in several hundred crore rupees getting siphoned off, a Thane police official said. 

It has taken the total number of arrests in the case, which was registered with Naupada police and is being probed by the Economic Offences Wing, to nine, he said. 

"Bhupesh Dinesh Agarwal (38) from Borivali and Mahendra Shantilal Jain (34) from Fort in south Mumbai were arrested on Monday night. 

The case pertains to hacking of a payment gateway, siphoning off money and laundering it using fake firms," he said. 

The probe started after irregularity of Rs 25 crore was detected, but officials now claim suspicious transactions to the tune of Rs 16,180 crore have been revealed. -- PTI
