'Mumbai Police didn't botch Doval's Dawood execution plan'October 30, 2023 14:46
The foiled 2005 plan to eliminate underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai, led by Ajit Doval, was a result of a lack of coordination between the agencies, says IPS officer Meera Borwankar. Read the report here.
