Mumbai BJP MLA, 4 others get 6-month jail for assaulting civic officials

Mumbai BJP MLA, 4 others get 6-month jail for assaulting civic officialsOctober 30, 2023 21:37
A special court on Monday convicted Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tamil Selwan and four others to six months in jail and also fined them Rs 13,500 each for assaulting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials in 2017.
Special judge RN Rokade convicted the five under Indian Penal Code sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, deterring public servant from doing their duty and assault.
The court suspended the sentence to allow the convicts to move the high court.
The incident took place in 2017 in central Mumbai's Sion Koliwada area when civic officials had gone to a locality to disconnect illegal electricity and water connections.
When the court asked the MLA if he had anything to say on the conviction, he replied that he "had not done anything wrong".
Special public prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani, appearing for police, sought maximum punishment, while the defence said imposing maximum punishment should not be a straight jacket formula and that the conduct of the accused should be considered.
It is their first offence and they are good people, hence, the court must give them minimum punishment, the defence argued. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Tata Motors to get over Rs 766 cr compensation for losses incurred at Singur plant
In a major victory for Tatas, an arbitral tribunal has awarded Tata Motors a compensation of over Rs 766 crore for the losses incurred because of protests by Trinamool Congress that stalled its small car project at Singur in West Bengal....
SC says windfall gains of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea
In a setback to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Monday denied him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying the accusation of "windfall...