RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP polls: CM Chouhan files nomination from Sehore's Budhni seat
October 30, 2023  16:50
image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday filed his nomination paper from Budhni assembly constituency in Sehore district for the forthcoming state assembly polls. 

Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present with him on the occasion. 

Ahead of filing nomination papers, Chouhan visited his village Jait in the district, held a roadshow and also addressed a public gathering in the district. 

The CM said, "We will serve the public and will do it in such a way that the world would remember that someone had come. The aim of my life is to make the lives of the people better. I want to tell the women of the entire state that in the coming five years I will make every sister a Lakhpati Didi." 

He further said that contesting elections was not a matter of glorifying oneself, the aim of contesting elections, forming the government, was to make life better for the people. 

Therefore no one would remain poor, he would not let anyone remain poor and would work together. 

"Development work will be done here as well as in the entire state, no stone will be left unturned. I have come out to change the times, I have not just come out to contest elections, I have come out to change Madhya Pradesh and to change Budhni. I will think about how every village will be a model village, no village will be left out in the state," Chouhan said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC says transfer of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea
SC says transfer of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea

The bench said that in the verdict it has referred to the arguments and some of the legal questions which arose but were not answered. "Most of them are not answered and if they have been answered, they have been answered in a very...

'I heard many doubts about my career'
'I heard many doubts about my career'

'There were questions about whether I'd ever make a comeback.'

14 killed, 50 injured as 2 passenger trains collide in AP
14 killed, 50 injured as 2 passenger trains collide in AP

The Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 Km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

Navi Mumbai airport construction facing delays, may start ops in 2025: CAPA
Navi Mumbai airport construction facing delays, may start ops in 2025: CAPA

Navi Mumbai airport's construction is facing delays, and is likely to commence commercial operations in 2025 instead of 2024, aviation consultancy firm CAPA has said in a report. When asked about this matter, the Adani Group told...

Recipe: No Onions Stuffed Paneer Tikka
Recipe: No Onions Stuffed Paneer Tikka

Ameya Warty feels his concoction of stuffed paneer will be a showstopper at your home every time you make it.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances