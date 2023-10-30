MP polls: CM Chouhan files nomination from Sehore's Budhni seat





Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present with him on the occasion.





Ahead of filing nomination papers, Chouhan visited his village Jait in the district, held a roadshow and also addressed a public gathering in the district.





The CM said, "We will serve the public and will do it in such a way that the world would remember that someone had come. The aim of my life is to make the lives of the people better. I want to tell the women of the entire state that in the coming five years I will make every sister a Lakhpati Didi."





He further said that contesting elections was not a matter of glorifying oneself, the aim of contesting elections, forming the government, was to make life better for the people.





Therefore no one would remain poor, he would not let anyone remain poor and would work together.





"Development work will be done here as well as in the entire state, no stone will be left unturned. I have come out to change the times, I have not just come out to contest elections, I have come out to change Madhya Pradesh and to change Budhni. I will think about how every village will be a model village, no village will be left out in the state," Chouhan said. -- ANI

