Kochi blasts: Four critical with 60% burns
October 30, 2023  11:38
Health minister Veena George
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that 17 people are battling burn injuries sustained in yesterday's explosion at a religious gathering in Kalamassery near Ernakulam with 12 of them in intensive care units.

"Four are critically ill and three of them are on ventilators," George said at the Kalamassery Government Medical College today. 

According to an earlier statement, the death toll in the multiple blasts at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery, near Kochi rose to three today.

A 12-year-old girl identified as Libina from Malayattoor succumbed to her injuries in the early hours today at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. According to Dr Ganesh Mohan, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, the girl who suffered 95 per cent burns and was being treated on a ventilator succumbed at 12.40 am.

Two women who were participating in the prayer convention of the Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses died after Sunday's blasts.
