KCR: As long as I am alive Telangana will...October 30, 2023 16:07
BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the state would remain peace-loving and secular as long as he is alive.
Rao, who addressed an election rally at Jukkal, said BRS would continue to follow the principles of 'Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb' (term used for fusion of Hindu-Muslim cultures in the country) for which Telangana is showcased as an example for others in the country.
"Telangana is a peace-loving, secular state. I assure you that as long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a peace-loving and secular state," he said. BRS believes in taking all sections together, whether it is Hindu, Muslim or Christian, he said. The progress of all is the progress of Telangana, he said. PTI
TOP STORIES
SC says transfer of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea
The bench said that in the verdict it has referred to the arguments and some of the legal questions which arose but were not answered. "Most of them are not answered and if they have been answered, they have been answered in a very...
Navi Mumbai airport construction facing delays, may start ops in 2025: CAPA
Navi Mumbai airport's construction is facing delays, and is likely to commence commercial operations in 2025 instead of 2024, aviation consultancy firm CAPA has said in a report. When asked about this matter, the Adani Group told...