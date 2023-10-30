Jaishankar meets families of navy men on death row





India has quietly launched efforts to find a resolution to the issue of the eight former Indian Navy personnel given the death sentence by a Qatari court, though authorities in both countries remained tight-lipped on the matter.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets the families of the eight navy men on death row. "Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," Dr Jaishankar said.