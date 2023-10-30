Inzamam quits as chairman of Pak selection panel





The PCB has formed a five-member committee to probe Inzamam's role in the company Yazoo International -- where he shares the same agent who manages captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.





The result is that in the middle of World Cup, Inzamam was forced to send his resignation to the PCB even as he maintained that his association with agent and partner Talha Rehmani has never affected or compromised his decision-making as a selector.





"I have sent my resignation as I feel the role of a chief selector is that of a judge and I thought it is best to step aside till this inquiry is going on," Inzamam said on 'Samaa' TV. -- PTI

