RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Inzamam quits as chairman of Pak selection panel
October 30, 2023  20:31
Inzamam-ul-Haq
Inzamam-ul-Haq
The legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday resigned as the chairman of the national selection committee after Pakistan Cricket Board initiated an inquiry to probe if his association with a company that manages a number of national team players pertains to conflict of interest.  

The PCB has formed a five-member committee to probe Inzamam's role in the company   Yazoo International -- where he shares the same agent who manages captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. 

The result is that in the middle of World Cup, Inzamam was forced to send his resignation to the PCB even as he maintained that his association with agent and partner Talha Rehmani has never affected or compromised his decision-making as a selector. 

"I have sent my resignation as I feel the role of a chief selector is that of a judge and I thought it is best to step aside till this inquiry is going on," Inzamam said on 'Samaa' TV. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Worker from UP out buying vegetables shot dead in J-K's Pulwama
Worker from UP out buying vegetables shot dead in J-K's Pulwama

The incident took place at Tumchi Nowpora of Pulwama district in South Kashmir when the labourer, Mukesh Kumar, was in the market to buy some vegetables.

SC says windfall gains of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea
SC says windfall gains of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea

In a setback to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Monday denied him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying the accusation of "windfall...

India deploys S-400 missile units on China, Pakistan border
India deploys S-400 missile units on China, Pakistan border

The Russian and Indian officials would be soon meeting again to discuss the final delivery schedule of the remaining two missile squadrons, sources said.

Inzamam resigns as PCB chief selector over conflict of interest
Inzamam resigns as PCB chief selector over conflict of interest

The legendary Inzamam-ul Haq has resigned as chairman of the national selection committee after the Pakistan Cricket Board initiated an inquiry to probe if his association with a company that manages a number of the national team's...

Rohit the template for India's blemish-free campaign
Rohit the template for India's blemish-free campaign

Rohit Sharma has quietly grown into the team's undisputed talisman leading their blemish-free campaign in the home World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances