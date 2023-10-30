Impossible to move patients from N Gaza: UNRWA

Impossible to move patients from N Gaza: UNRWAOctober 30, 2023 15:35
Palestinians carry food supplies in ravaged Gaza. Mutasem Murtaja/Reuters
Hundreds of patients are stuck in hospitals in the north of Gaza and are physically unable to move south, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in the territory has told the BBC.
Tom White from UNRWA echoed what doctors and other charities have said -- that it's impossible to move patients from hospitals like Al-Quds in northern Gaza.
The Palestinian Red Crescent says Israel told them to evacuate the hospital on Sunday while strikes continue nearby.
"Many people in the north are seeking shelter in UNRWA schools, they're seeking shelter in hospitals," said White.
"I was up and one of the hospitals this week and there are hundreds and hundreds of patients that can't be moved.
"He said many people in the north -- not just patients -- also "can't move because they physically don't have the transportation, they don't have the means".
People are "very hungry, very thirsty and very scared", and many are living off pieces of bread and "when we can [we're] getting them canned food".
TOP STORIES
SC says transfer of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea
The bench said that in the verdict it has referred to the arguments and some of the legal questions which arose but were not answered. "Most of them are not answered and if they have been answered, they have been answered in a very...
Navi Mumbai airport construction facing delays, may start ops in 2025: CAPA
Navi Mumbai airport's construction is facing delays, and is likely to commence commercial operations in 2025 instead of 2024, aviation consultancy firm CAPA has said in a report. When asked about this matter, the Adani Group told...