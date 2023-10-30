Impossible to move patients from N Gaza: UNRWA





Tom White from UNRWA echoed what doctors and other charities have said -- that it's impossible to move patients from hospitals like Al-Quds in northern Gaza.





The Palestinian Red Crescent says Israel told them to evacuate the hospital on Sunday while strikes continue nearby.





"Many people in the north are seeking shelter in UNRWA schools, they're seeking shelter in hospitals," said White.





"I was up and one of the hospitals this week and there are hundreds and hundreds of patients that can't be moved.





"He said many people in the north -- not just patients -- also "can't move because they physically don't have the transportation, they don't have the means".





People are "very hungry, very thirsty and very scared", and many are living off pieces of bread and "when we can [we're] getting them canned food".

