Govt will work to release Navy men: Admiral Kumar
October 30, 2023  12:53
image
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar said on Monday that the government is making every effort to ensure relief for the eight Indian personnel detained in Qatar. The eight Indians who now face the death penalty in Qatar for alleged spying are all former Naval personnel.

 Speaking at an event in Goa, Kumar said, "The court hearing was supposed to be transcribed and provided to us on Sunday...but we heard the MEA statement on this. 

 "Every effort is being made by the government to ensure we take this up through the legal course and we get relief for our personnel," he added.

 This comes after the Court of First Instance of Qatar passed a verdict of the death penalty for the eight former naval officers who were detained in Doha.
