Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack





During the day, it rallied 401.78 points or 0.62 per cent to 64,184.58.





The Nifty advanced 93.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 19,140.90.





"Domestic equities saw some buying interest boosted by impressive corporate earnings and increasing hope that US Fed might keep the interest rate on hold in its upcoming meeting on November 1," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.





Among the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were the major gainers.





In contrast, Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, NTPC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Recovering after a sell-off in morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 329.85 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 64,112.65.