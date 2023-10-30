RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Decide Sena pleas by Dec 31: SC to Maha speaker
October 30, 2023  13:54
image
Observing that the sanctity of the 10th schedule of the Constitution should be maintained, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs on or before December 31.
 
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said procedural wranglings should not be permitted to delay disqualification petitions.
"We are concerned that the sanctity of the tenth schedule must be maintained. Otherwise, we are throwing these provisions to the wind," it said.
 
The tenth schedule is designed to prevent political defections.

"The procedural wranglings should not be permitted to delay the petitions. We direct that proceedings shall be concluded and directions passed by December 31, 2023," the bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The apex court had earlier come down hard on the speaker over the delay in deciding the pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction for the disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs loyal to him, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Blind Women Light Up Diwali
Blind Women Light Up Diwali

Ahmedabad's Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh is creating beautiful diyas for Diwali.

Hrithik, Rekha, Jacqueline At Whose Shaadi?
Hrithik, Rekha, Jacqueline At Whose Shaadi?

Film folk wore their prettiest saris and smartest suits for a grand wedding reception held over the weekend.

Isn't Elli As Teekhi As a Mirchi?
Isn't Elli As Teekhi As a Mirchi?

See how she stood out in the striking, bold hue on the Times Fashion Week ramp.

'No government ever stooped so low'
'No government ever stooped so low'

'It is violation of the Model Code of Conduct.' 'It is a penal offence under the IPC to exert undue influence on voters.' 'Under the election law, it is a corrupt practice.'

'Democracy is at risk, its pillars are getting weakened'
'Democracy is at risk, its pillars are getting weakened'

'I wonder how people who come to power through democratic means turn out this way.' 'But people of India are strong, and those who think they can hoodwink people, are mistaken.' 'You can fool some people for some time, but not all...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances