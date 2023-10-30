CM Shinde's son Shrikant to be repeated from Kalyan, says Shiv Sena





Issuing a press release, the Shiv Sena said Bawankule made the announcement during his visit to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 'shakha' in Dombivali on Sunday.





A video of the visit, which went on viral on social media, showed Bawankule asking people to "press the EVM button and give a 440 volt shock" to Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for keeping quiet while leaders of DMK are insulting Sanatan Dharma.





Union Minister and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Kapil Patil can be seen with Bawankule in the video. -- PTI

The Shiv Sena's Dombivali unit on Monday said Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had announced Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be repeated from the seat in the 2024 general elections.