RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CM Shinde's son Shrikant to be repeated from Kalyan, says Shiv Sena
October 30, 2023  21:12
Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde
Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde
The Shiv Sena's Dombivali unit on Monday said Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had announced Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be repeated from the seat in the 2024 general elections. 

Issuing a press release, the Shiv Sena said Bawankule made the announcement during his visit to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 'shakha' in Dombivali on Sunday. 

A video of the visit, which went on viral on social media, showed Bawankule asking people to "press the EVM button and give a 440 volt shock" to Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for keeping quiet while leaders of DMK are insulting Sanatan Dharma. 

Union Minister and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Kapil Patil can be seen with Bawankule in the video. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tata Motors to get over Rs 766 cr compensation for losses incurred at Singur plant
Tata Motors to get over Rs 766 cr compensation for losses incurred at Singur plant

In a major victory for Tatas, an arbitral tribunal has awarded Tata Motors a compensation of over Rs 766 crore for the losses incurred because of protests by Trinamool Congress that stalled its small car project at Singur in West Bengal....

Worker from UP out buying vegetables shot dead in J-K's Pulwama
Worker from UP out buying vegetables shot dead in J-K's Pulwama

The incident took place at Tumchi Nowpora of Pulwama district in South Kashmir when the labourer, Mukesh Kumar, was in the market to buy some vegetables.

SC says windfall gains of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea
SC says windfall gains of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea

In a setback to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Monday denied him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying the accusation of "windfall...

India deploys S-400 missile units on China, Pakistan border
India deploys S-400 missile units on China, Pakistan border

The Russian and Indian officials would be soon meeting again to discuss the final delivery schedule of the remaining two missile squadrons, sources said.

Inzamam resigns as PCB chief selector over conflict of interest
Inzamam resigns as PCB chief selector over conflict of interest

The legendary Inzamam-ul Haq has resigned as chairman of the national selection committee after the Pakistan Cricket Board initiated an inquiry to probe if his association with a company that manages a number of the national team's...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances